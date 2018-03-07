Baku will host Nizami Ganjavi international conference

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ An international conference dedicated to the great Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi will be held within the framework of the 6th Global Baku Forum on March 14-15.

The press service of State Committee for Work with Diaspora told Report.

The conference entitled "Contemporary interpretation of Nizami cultural heritage" is organized jointly by Nizami Ganjavi International Center and Azerbaijan Comparative Literature Association.

More than 20 scholars, as well as over 30 Azerbaijani scientists, researchers of Nizami heritage from over 13 different countries - Canada, Brazil, India, USA, Egypt, Georgia, Turkey, Germany, Italy, France, Great Britain, Iran, Finland are expected to attend the conference.