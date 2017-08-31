Baku will host IMAGINE Euro Tolerance Festival 2017

Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ Baku will host the IMAGINE Euro Tolerance Festival from 12 to 20 October 2017.

Report informs, the event will present a dense calendar of events: musical performances, debates and discussions, film screenings, photo video contest, art exhibitions and more.

A number of well-known film directors, musicians and other artists and performers are expected to be present in Baku in the framework of IMAGINE.

IMAGINE Euro Tolerance Festival through promotes through different expressions of art, the values of tolerance, social respect, and coexistence.

IMAGINE is organized by the EU Delegation in cooperation with EU MS Embassies accredited in Azerbaijan, Park Cinema, Landmark Hotel, DokuBaku, "United Cultures", Baku Media Centre, YARAT and with the support of Turkish Airlines.