Baku will host first tango festival

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ From October 4 until October 7 is taking place the first edition of "Baku Tango Festival", an international event of Argentine Tango with free entrance tango lessons, dance performances and live music.

Report informs, the festival is organized by the Argentine Embassy in Azerbaijan with the support of the local academies of dance "I.N. Tango", "Tango ON" and "R&N-Project Dance School" and the sponsorship of Passage 1901. All activities are free of charge.

The main target of this first edition is the people who always think about dancing Tango but that have never taken the first step. That is why there will be lessons for beginners (and intermediate as well) every day, with guest teachers from Argentina and Georgia.

On Saturday afternoon, 7 October, there will be an Opening Milonga (milonga is the reunion of people for spontaneous social dancing) and a Chacarera lesson (another kind of Argentine folk music).

On Saturday evening, right after the beginners class of 19 hs, the gem of the Festival starts, the Gala Milonga: from 20 hs until midnight people will enjoy dancing with live Tango music, performed performed by Aleksey Miltykh (cello), Jeyla Seyidova(violin) and Saida Tagi-zadeh (piano). During the breaks, the guest teachers and the local academies will give short dancing performs, completing a beautiful audiovisual scene.