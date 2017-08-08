Baku will host first edition of Imagine Euro Tolerance Festival

Baku. 8 August. REPORT.AZ/ On the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the Treaties of Rome, the Delegation of European Union to Azerbaijan, in collaboration with United Cultures, organizes the first edition of Imagine Euro Tolerance Festival aimed to promote the values of the intercultural dialogue and tolerance.

Report informs, the Imagine Euro Tolerance Festival will be held in Baku from 12 to 20 October 2017.

The event presents a dense calendar of events: musical performances, debates and discussions, film screenings, photo and video contest, art exhibitions and more.