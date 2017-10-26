Baku will host European Film Festival in November

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Azerbaijan, the Embassies of the EU Member States and Norway in cooperation with Park Cinema with the support of the Turkish Airlines and Intourist Hotel Baku will organize the 8th European Film Festival.

Report informs, the European Film Festival will run from 2 to 12 November in Baku and will present modern European films and host renowned European film directors.

The programme includes screening of 21 films from 19 European Union countries (Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Croatia, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom) as well as Norway and Azerbaijan. The films represent various genres to suit interests of the possibly larger audience.

Guests of the Festival will include Bulgarian Film Director Mr. Dimitar Kotzev, Belgian Film Director Mr. Kadır Balci, Portugese Film Director Mr. João Nicolau Teixeira Ricardo, Dutch Film Director Mr. Joram Lürsen. After the film screenings, the audience will be given a chance to participate in interactive discussions with the film directors. They will also run master classes. All the events will be open to the public