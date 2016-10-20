Baku will host concert of Italian classical music

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ Baku to host concert of Italian classical music.

Report was informed at the Italian Embassy in Azerbaijan, the concert will take place at the Big Hall of the State Theatre of Music named after Rashid Behbudov, October 27.

The concert will be held within the ERASMUS program of Association "Espressioned'Arte" on exchange of musicians between Baku Musical Academy and Conservatory Luigi Cherubini. The purpose of the project is development of relations between the two conservatories.

Under the program, musicians of the Baku Musical Academy will visit Italy on November 1-5, they will give final concerts in Florence and Rome.