    Baku will host art designers from Poland

    Contemporary Art Space YARAT will hold art presentation

    Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ On November 30, presentation of traditional motifs in Polish and Azerbaijani art will take place in Baku.

    Report informs citing the Polish Embassy to Azerbaijan, the event Ethno Design will be held in the Contemporary Art Space YARAT under the patronage of the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage of the Republic of Poland.

    As expected, debates and multimedia presentations of works of art will be held during the event, with the participation of Polish and Azerbaijani designers. 

