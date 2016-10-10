Baku to host Wisla festival for the first time

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ Baku will host Wisla festival of review of Polish movies.

Report informs citing Polish Embassy in Azerbaijan, the festival will be held on October 13-19.

According to the information, within the event, 6 Polish movies will be shown. "These are My Daughters, Cows", "Anatomy of Violence", "King of Life", "Chemistry", "Alien Sky" and "Trojan horse weight".

The films will be demonstrated at The Ladnmark Cinema every day at 19.00 (excluding October 17).

Entry is free.

Wisla festival is being held in Baku for the first time.