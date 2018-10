Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ Baku will play host to the Week of Italian Cuisine in November.

Report was told in the Italian Embassy to Azerbaijan, the event will take place in the framework of the Week of the Italian cuisine celebrated around the world.

Guests will be presented the samples of Italian cooking, as well as master classes on cooking the Italian dishes.

Currently, works on definition of the program and exact date of the event is underway.