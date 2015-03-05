​Baku to host week of French gastronomy and the Francophonie Days

Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ The week of French gastronomy and the Francophonie Days are scheduled to be held from March 8 to 12 in Baku. Report informs, this was stated by French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Pascal Monnier to the reporters.

During the week of French cuisine everyone will be able to taste wines, cheeses and French dishes, as well as buy them at a discount in a number of French restaurants and cafes Baku.

In addition, the French Institute will show a series of films devoted to the culture and gastronomy of France. So, the full-length animated film for children called Ratatouille is to be shown on March 11.

On March 12 French Institute is to host a conference dedicated to the wines of this country, where everyone will also be able to taste them.

Francophonie Days are held annually in the spring in Baku. Francophonie brings French-speaking people together. The organization of the same name has functioned since 1970. It deals with the cooperation of the French-speaking countries.