Baku is to host three concerts of Hungarian music.

Report informs that the program is supported by the Embassy of Hungary.

The concert series will be held at the International Mugham Center on November 11, 12 and 14. The series will entail classical, jazzz and folk concert, respectively.

The Hungarian musicians will be the Cantores Ecclesiae brass band, József Csurkulya cymbalist and Bori Magyar singer.