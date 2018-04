Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ Photo exhibition of Romanian sculptor's works will be opened in Baku, Report informs referring to the Romanian Embassy to Azerbaijan.

The photo exhibition by Constantin Brâncuși "Arch Over Time” will coincide with Romania Culture Day. The exhibition was organized with the support of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts.

Opening of the exhibition will be held on January 15 at 11:30 in the Museum of the Academy.