Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ Baku will play host to Alps & Fjords Film Festival of Norwegian and Swiss films.

Report informs, the festival will be held in Baku with the organizational support of the embassies of Norway and Switzerland to Baku.

In the course of the festival, to run from November 17 to 20, three Norwegian and three Swiss films will be shown. The show will be held at the Landmark Cinema Club.