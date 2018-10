Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ Baku to host concert of jazz and organ music of German jazz musician Sebastian Studnitzky.

Report informs referring to the German Embassy to Azerbaijan, the concert is timed to the 25th anniversary of German reunification.

The concert will be held on October 2 at 19:00 in Kapelhaus. At the concert Azerbaijani musicians Rain Sultanov and Elchin Shirinov will perform the music of S.Studnitzky.