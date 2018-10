Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ Baku will host a festival of Japanese films on January 27-29.

Report informs referring to Embassy of Japan in the Republic of Azerbaijan, the films "You're a good kid", "Letter", "Around Us", "The meeting with the mother of Pekoros", "Tales of the city Kaytan" will be screened at the festival.

Entrance to the show is free.