Baku will host Spanish music and poetry evening

Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ Baku will host an evening of Spanish music and poetry.

Report was informed in Spanish Embassy in Azerbaijan, the event will be held on October 14 at the State Musical Theatre named after Rashid Behbudov.

Students of Azerbaijan University of Languages and Baku Academy of Music will present excerpts from the best works of Spanish authors.

Notably, the event will be hosted by the Embassy of Spain and the literary project "Soz" (word) of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Azerbaijan.