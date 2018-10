Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ The evening of piano music will take place on March 10 in Baku. Report informs, the event is organized by the German-Azerbaijani Cultural Union Kapelhaus.

On the evening of piano music performed by students associate professor of Baku Music Academy Firangiz Hajiyeva will include works by famous German - Bach, Schumann, Beethoven, Schubertç and Azerbaijani composers.

The concert is free of charge.