Baku will host concert of Azerbaijani and Italian classical music

Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 28, Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall will host concert of Azerbaijani and Italian classical music.

Report informs, the concert dedicated to the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In the concert, soprano Farida Mammadova, baritone and counter-tenor Ilham Nazarov, tenor Adil Akhundov will perform classical works by G.Puccini, G.Verdi, C.Monteverdi, K.Alizade and others.

Pierluigi Destro will act as a conductor of the Azerbaijan State Symphonic Orchestra.