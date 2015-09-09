Baku to host Colombian Culture Day

Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ Baku is to host Colombian Culture Day on September 10.

Report informs, Agastronomic and musical event will be hosted by the Embassy of Colombia in Azerbaijan on Thursday, September 10th in order to share Colombian culture with Azerbaijanis.

The event will be held to the rhythms of the traditional and exuberant music of Colombia’s Caribbean region performed by“Tato Marenco y Vía 40” group. The guests will have thechance to taste the typical Caribbean dishes cooked by the famous chef.

Representatives of the Azerbaijani authorities and of the diplomatic corps accredited to the country as well ascultural figures, private sector, Colombian community and the friends of Colombia in Azerbaijan will take part in this event.