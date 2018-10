Baku. 9 September . REPORT.AZ/ Baku to host concert of Neapolitan music.

Report informs referring to the Italian Embassy to Azerbaijan, the concert of "Baku Canta Napoletano" will be held on September 25 in Azerbaijani State Philharmony.

The event will be held in the framework of the International Music Festival named after Uzeyir Hajibeyov.