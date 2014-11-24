Baku to hold a meeting of TÜRKSOY National Committees on work with UNESCO

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ In Baku the meeting of national committees and boards of TÜRKSOY on work with UNESCO will be held on December 18-19.

Report was told in TÜRKSOY, the event will be attended by the heads of all national committees and councils on work with UNESCO.

The decision to hold a meeting in Baku was made last year at a meeting in the Turkish TÜRKSOY Eskisehir.

International Organization of Turkic Culture TÜRKSOY was organized on July 12, 1993. It's main goal is cooperation between the Turkic peoples to preserve, develop and transmit common material and cultural monuments of Turkic peoples to future generation. The organization includes six independent states, six subjects of the Russian Federation and Gagauz autonomy of Moldova, as well as the unrecognized Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.