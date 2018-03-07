Baku Shopping Festival 2018 starts in May

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ The date of the Baku Shopping Festival was announced.

Report was informed in the Baku Shopping Festival press service of festival, the event will be held on May 1-31.

It was noted that local people and tourists will be able to participate in this festival with colorful and affordable opportunities.

Nearly 800 stores in Baku will participate in this festival.

Buyers will be able to purchase high-quality clothing, electronics, home appliances, furniture, perfume and other products from these stores with special campaigns and discounts available only during the Baku Shopping Festival.

During the festival there will be weekly fun games, fashion shows and other events.