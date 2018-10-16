 Top
    Close photo mode

    Baku hosts week of the Italian language

    Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ Baku is hosting week of the Italian language. Report informs that in this regard, various events dedicated to the Italian language will be held in the capital of Azerbaijan, in particular, master classes, lectures by Italian and Azerbaijani professors, as well as an Italian film will be shown from 15 to 21 October. 

    For the first time, the week of Italian language week was held in 2001 with the aim to promote the Italian language and culture throughout the world.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi