Baku hosts Third World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in May

Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ Third World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue to be held in Baku on May 18-19.

Report informs referring to the official site of the forum, the main theme of the event will be the Culture and sustainable development agenda after 2015, the discussion will focus primarily on projects and programs on May 21 - World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and development, announced by the UN General Assembly, as well as the role of faith, religion, migration, sport, education, arts, business, confidence-building and cooperation among cultures and civilizations.

The Forum will be held under the patronage of the President of Azerbaijan in cooperation with UNESCO, the UN Alliance of Civilizations, UN World Tourism Organization, the Council of Europe, ISESCO.

Recall, the 1st World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue was held on 7-9 April 2011 in Baku.The forum participants discussed the problems of intercultural dialogue in its various aspects related to conceptual frameworks, governance, policy and practice.

Second World Forum was held on May 29-June 1, 2013 in Baku.