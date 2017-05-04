Baku hosts the third meeting of International Network for UNESCO Silk Roads Online Platform

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ Baku today hosts the third meeting of the International Network for the UNESCO Silk Roads Online Platform in conjunction with the 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue.

Report informs, speaking at the meeting Permanent Delegate of Azerbaijan Republic to UNESCO, Anar Kerimov told that the guests will love Baku. According to him, modern and classic architecture of Baku manifests cultural harmony here: “Azerbaijan is home for multiculturalism traditions, country of crossing civilizations. Azerbaijan repeatedly hosts this event. Baku makes its contribution to development intercultural dialogue. “Baku Process” became a platform for discussion of problems that concern us. Azerbaijan always carried out work in this direction”.

Then he talked about importance of the event.

Attaché for UNESCO Human Rights Directorate Liliya Chuasheva told that discussed topics are very important: “There is an opportunity provided to deliver our thoughts and hold discussions. We must be strong and seek for ways of solution of the problem. We have to work towards changing image of the world so that to make things better. In this sense, dialogue, mutual agreement, respect is one of very important factors. Development of technologies also plays a key role here”.