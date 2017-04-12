Baku hosts 'Our People in Space' photo exhibition

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 12, Day of Aviation and Cosmonautics, the Russian Information and Cultural Center (RICC) in Baku has opened a photo exhibition "Our People in Space".

Report informs citing the RICC press service, exhibition features photos of first steps of mankind in space, the first developers and astronauts.

Head of the Rossotrudnichestvo representative office in Azerbaijan, Valentin Denisov, greeted the guests. He said that with the support of the representative office during a week, many schools in Baku, as well as the National Aviation Academy of Azerbaijan, conduct Gagarin lessons and other events dedicated to the Day of Cosmonautics.

The exhibition will be open to pupils and students as well as to anyone interested in the history of space exploration.