Baku hosts opening of VI International Biennial of Contemporary Art "Aluminum"

Today, the official opening ceremony of the VI international Biennial of Contemporary Art "Aluminum" was held at the Baku Museum Center.

Report informs that Minister of Culture Abulfas Garayev, Chairman of the Union of Artists of Azerbaijan, People's Artist Farhad Khalilov,Chairman of the Board of the Icheri Sheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve Asker Alekperov and others attended the event.

Garayev expressed his hope that the biennial will allow people to enjoy creative moments: "About 40 artists from 17 countries participate in the event. Moreover, about 30 Azerbaijani artists will present their works. We are glad that the theme of contemporary art is already manifested in various forms in Azerbaijan. The Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Museum of Modern Art and the YARAT Contemporary Art Space are implementing very valuable projects."

Khalilov said that the meeting of artists is always memorable: "Since art has no border, it does not need translation."

Alekperov noted that Baku has been known for centuries as an important cultural center on the Silk Road: "In this city, where three religions were united, artists presented their works. Baku is still a good place to promote works of contemporary art."

Then the guests got acquainted with the exhibition in the Museum Center.

Notably, the VI International Biennale of Contemporary Art "Aluminum" will last until November 25.