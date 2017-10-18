Baku hosts Fifth International Symposium on Azerbaijani carpets

© Report

Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ Baku has today played host to the opening ceremony of the Fifth International Symposium on Azerbaijani carpets.

Report informs, Minister of culture and tourism Abulfas Garayev, deputy ministers, President of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), academician Akif Alizade, Chairman of Management Board of "Azərxalça" OJSC, Vidadi Muradov and other prominent figures of art participated in the event.

A.Garayev addressing the event said that carpets from different regions of Azerbaijan included in the list of treasures of civilization which is a source of pride.

The minister said representative from about 25 countries participate at the event.