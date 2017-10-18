 Top
    Close photo mode

    Baku hosts Fifth International Symposium on Azerbaijani carpets

    Representatives from about 25 countries are attending the event
    © Report

    Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ Baku has today played host to the opening ceremony of the Fifth International Symposium on Azerbaijani carpets.

    Report informs, Minister of culture and tourism Abulfas Garayev, deputy ministers, President of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), academician Akif Alizade, Chairman of Management Board of "Azərxalça" OJSC, Vidadi Muradov and other prominent figures of art participated in the event. 

    A.Garayev addressing the event said that carpets from different regions of Azerbaijan included in the list of treasures of civilization which is a source of pride.

    The minister said representative from about 25 countries participate at the event.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi