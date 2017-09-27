Baku hosts fair with participation of number of foreign embassies

© Report

Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ A fair was organized with participation of a number of embassies in Baku on the occasion of World Tourism Day.

Report informs, the event was held at the Maiden Tower, in the historical and architectural reserve of Icherisheher (Old City).

It was attended by representatives of the Embassies of Turkey, Iran, Uzbekistan, Hungary, Poland, India, Mexico, Russia, South Korea and Greece.

National souvenirs, booklets, books about history of the participating countries were presented at the event.