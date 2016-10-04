Baku hosts an exhibition 'Latvia today'

Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ Baku hosts exhibition 'Latvia today', dedicated to the life, culture and architecture of the country.

Report informs, the exhibition is held in the National Library named after M.F Akhundov.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism of Azerbaijan Vagif Aliyev said that there are good relations between Azerbaijan and Latvia, which developed on the uplink.

V. Aliyev said visit of the Speaker of the Latvian Saeima to Azerbaijan is important.

In turn, the Speaker of Latvian Saeima Inara Murniece stressed that Latvia and Azerbaijan are strong partners who understand each other well. I. Murnietse also noted the importance of development of relations in the cultural sphere.

In the end, the speaker gave few books about Latvia to the library.

Director of the National Library Karim Tairov thanked I. Murnietse for the gift and expressed confidence that these books will be interesting for Azerbaijani architects and culturologists. He also noted that there is close cooperation between the national libraries of Azerbaijan and Latvia.

The exhibition will last for a month.