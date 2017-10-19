Baku hosts event dedicated to composer Firangiz Alizade

© Report/ Elshan Baba

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ An event dedicated to Firangiz Alizade’s creativity, the chairman of Azerbaijan Composers Union, corresponding member of ANAS, has been held at the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS).

Report informs the event was held with the joint organization of House of Scientists and Public and Humanitarian Sciences Department of ANAS.

Chairman of Azerbaijan Writer’s Union, public writer Anar and a number of prominent figures attended the event.

Vice-President of ANAS, academician Isa Habibbeyli talked about the importance of composer’s creativity in Azerbaijani music: “Firangiz Alizade enriched Azerbaijani music with new genres. Her distinct merits as a pianist, pianist and public figure are unarguable.”

The event was followed by musical introduction.