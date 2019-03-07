Baku hosts Days fo India - PHOTO

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ Days of India have kicked off in Baku.

Report informs that the event is supported by the Ministry of Trade and Industry of India, as well as the Embassy of this country in Azerbaijan.

In the framework of the Days of India, Baku Sports Palace is also hosting a traditional trade fair of Indian goods where various products, garments and household products, spices and decorations are offered.

Cultural activites are also organized within the event.

Notably, the fair of Indian goods is held annually in the Azerbaijani capital.

This year the Days of India will end on March 17.