    Baku hosts concert of famous Mexican pianist Argentina Duran

    Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ Baku hosted a concert of the renowned Mexican pianist Argentina Duran.

    Report informs, the ambassador of Mexico to Azerbaijan Rodrigo Labardini who addressed before the concert, said that the concert is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the proclamation of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, as well as the promotion of classical Mexican music.

    "What comes to your mind when people talk about Mexican music? Certainly, it is Mariachi, but we also want to present the classical music of Mexico, " the ambassador said.

    Then Duran began performing the famous works of Manuel Ponce, Felipe Villanueva, Jorge Vidales, Ricardo Castro, Ernesto Elorduy, Mario Ruiz Armengol, Arturo Márquez

