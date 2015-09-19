"Eurovillage-2015" opened in Baku - PHOTO

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ Baku hosts "EuroVillage 2015" event in the Old City, near the Double Gates.

Report informs, the festival "Eurovillage-2015" organized by EU Delegation in Azerbaijan and EU Member-States Embassies is held in the capital for the third year in a row.

The purpose of the event is to closely familiarize Baku residents with national traditions and culture of the European countries.

"The EuroVillage is organized in collaboration with EU member states’ embassies to showcase the European Union with our different traditions and culture. We hope the day will be interesting and memorable both for kids and adults. Starting with Eurovillage we hope to encourage you to explore more about the European Union," EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Malena Mard said.

The event program from 11:00 to 20:00 includes entertainment shows, various competitions, quizzes, karaoke, concerts and museum tours. The main guest of the "EuroVillage 2015" concert is Scotland's Peatbog Faeries group.