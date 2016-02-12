Baku awards winners of competition launched by the EU office in Azerbaijan - PHOTOS

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ Baku hosts awarding ceremony of winners of the competition, held by the EU representation in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, the head of the EU mission in Azerbaijan Malena Mard has handed over the prizes to three winners of the contest, which was held in early November in the framework of the European Film Festival in Baku.

The winners of the first two places will be able to attend the 66th Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale). They were paid for a trip to Berlin, as well as tickets for the International Film Festival, which has opened yesterday.

At the ceremony the ambassador noted that the 6th European Film Festival in Baku had a great success, European films have come to see a record number of spectators - more than 3.5 thousand people. M. Mard stated that as part of the festival 18 films of the EU countries and 1 Azerbaijani film had been demonstrated. The ambassador noted that the EU Mission would like to see at the festival even more Azerbaijani features, and they are interested in the opinion of the Azerbaijani audience, in connection with which the competition was organized on Facebook.

Malena Mard said the EU office will continue to implement programs aimed at the development of cooperation in the cultural sphere. She said that annualy Baku hosts the Days of European culture in Azerbaijan - Eurovillage project, noting that they have plans to organize bus tours to Eurovillage and Azerbaijani regions.