Baku. 6 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani vocalist Miriam Hajiyeva performed with a concert in Israel.

Report was told in International Association Israel-Azerbaijan (AzIz), the soloist's performance took place on the stage of the Jerusalem Music Academy.

At the concert, she performed the works of Mozart, Verdi, Rachmaninoff, Rimsky-Korsakov, Lehar, Tzvi Ben Yosef, Joel Engel.

Notably, M. Hajiyeva is the master of the Jerusalem Music Academy.