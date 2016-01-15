Azerbaijani sets up National Commission for ISESCO

Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order establishing the National Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO).

Report informs, set up with the aim of coordinating fruitful cooperation with ISESCO, the National Commission will include 10 people, chaired by Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfaz Garayev.

Azerbaijan holds a three year presidency of ISESCO General Conference.

In the Order, the President hailed the announcing of Baku and Nakhchivan as the capital of the Islamic culture in 2009 and 2018 respectively as the Muslim world`s recognition of "rich historical and cultural legacy of the people of Azerbaijan".