    Azerbaijani national musical instruments donated to South Korean museum

    Museum was donated tar, kamancha, tambourine, soot, saz and balaban

    Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani national musical instruments donated to the Museum of Musical Instruments of the World, in city of Seongnam of Republic of Korea.

    Report was told in Azerbaijani Embassy in the Republic of Korea.

    Museum was donated tar, kamancha, tambourine, soot, saz and balaban.

    Museum of Musical Instruments of the World established in 2013, every year it's visited by about 10 thousand people. The museum displays more than 150 musical instruments from 46 countries.

