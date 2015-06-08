Azerbaijani national breakfast traditions presented

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijani breakfast" national breakfast complex and presentation of the project on its implementation in hotels and hotel-type accommodation facilities and catering establishments serving to tourists were held for the managers of 4and 5-star hotels in Azerbaijan. Report informs, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism stated.

Azerbaijan's breakfast traditions, the national cuisine products including "Azerbaijani breakfast" complex were presented at the event, the information on characteristics of the Azerbaijani people's cuisine traditions, as well as, the aims and the rules of implementation of the project was provided. In addition, the discussion on the prospects of cooperation in the future for the implementation of project was made with participants.