 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani mugham concert held in Nantes

    Event was organized with support of friends of Azerbaijan in France, Houses of Azerbaijan and Azerbaijani Embassy to France

    Baku. 18 June. REPORT.AZ/ Mugam music concert took place in Nantes, France.

    Report informs referring to the information given by the head of the Friends of Azerbaijan Association in France, Mirvari Fataliyeva the concert, organized with the support of Friends of Azerbaijan Associationin in France, the House of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani Embassy in France was held in one of the concert halls of the city.

    Malik Mansurov (tar), Elshan Mansurov (kamancha), Camila Nabiyev (Havana) performed at the concert.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi