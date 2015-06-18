Azerbaijani mugham concert held in Nantes

Baku. 18 June. REPORT.AZ/ Mugam music concert took place in Nantes, France.

Report informs referring to the information given by the head of the Friends of Azerbaijan Association in France, Mirvari Fataliyeva the concert, organized with the support of Friends of Azerbaijan Associationin in France, the House of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani Embassy in France was held in one of the concert halls of the city.

Malik Mansurov (tar), Elshan Mansurov (kamancha), Camila Nabiyev (Havana) performed at the concert.