Azerbaijani First Lady meets Vatican`s Minister of Culture

Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan`s First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva has today met the Vatican`s Minister of Culture, Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi.

The Minister hailed First Lady`s role in expanding bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the Vatican. Gianfranco Ravasi also lauded the humanitarian and cultural projects implemented between the two countries. He described Mehriban Aliyeva`s role in restoration and digitalization of Roman catacombs and some rare manuscripts of the Vatican Apostolic Library, and implementation of other projects as an “important historic step of Muslim Azerbaijan.” He said the Vatican hailed tolerance in Azerbaijan and the country`s contribution to intercultural dialogue.

Azerbaijan`s First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva said Azerbaijan attached great importance to development of bilateral relations with the Vatican, and stressed the Heydar Aliyev Foundation would continue to participate in the projects connected with the Vatican.

She said the projects had special value for not only Christian world, but also for the whole mankind.

Mehriban Aliyeva invited Gianfranco Ravasi to the first European Games to be held in Baku in June.