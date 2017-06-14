Azerbaijani carpets will be demonstrated at international festival in Georgia

© Report

Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani carpets will be demonstrated at the International Carpet Festival, which will be held in Georgia from June 28 to July 2.

Report informs citing the Sputnik Georgia, the festival will open on June 28 at the Georgian StateMuseum of Folk and Applied Art with an exhibition of works of the Azerbaijan State Carpet Museum. The exposition will last for a month.

On June 30, as well as on July 1 and 2, the festival will continue on the territory of Rabati Castle, the medieval castle complex in Akhaltsikhe.

The festival will present samples of modern carpet weaving from Iran, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, India, Turkey and Georgia.

Local and invited masters will present their products and demonstrate different stages of the process and techniques of carpet weaving to the public. In addition, there will be master classes and a variety of educational programs on the techniques of making carpets, ornaments, staining, design and much more.