Azerbaijan will take part in festival of short films in Turkey

Baku. 16 August. REPORT.AZ/ International festival of short films Dostluk ("Friendship") will be held in Turkey on December 14-16, Report informs citing the Anadolu.

The festival will be held with the organization of the Production Center Balkon Film, support of the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the municipality of Istanbul and the patronage of the administration of the head of Turkey.

Notably, film studios of different countries, such as India, Iran, USA, Brazil, Spain, France, Russia, Egypt, Argentina, Syria, Philippines, Bangladesh, Venezuela, Slovenia and Thailand are interested in participating in the festival. Currently, applications for participation are being accepted, 350 applications from 53 countries have already been submitted.