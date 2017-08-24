Azerbaijan to take part in International Music Festival in Uzbekistan

Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan will be represented at the “Eastern Songs” International Music Festival in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand city.

Report was informed by the Azerbaijan Cultural Center named after Heydar Aliyev in Uzbekistan, the country will be represented at the festival by laureate of international and local contests, Azerbaijan’s honored artist, tar performer Sahib Pashazade.

Notably, the “Eastern Songs” International Music Festival is held in Samarkand, the ancient cultural center of the East, and representatives from different countries of the world take part in this international event.

The Uzbek side is planning to invite a popular singer as an honorable guest from distinguished countries, especially Azerbaijan

Notably, singer Simara Imanova won the “Grand Prix” award in 1997 at the first festival. In 2001, People’s Artist of Azerbaijan Alim Gasimov took the first place.