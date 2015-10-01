 Top
    Azerbaijan to attend Fair of Saint-Denis in France

    During the fair Azerbaijani dances, concerts of Azerbaijani artists will be demonstrated

    Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan will take part in the fair of Saint-Denis, which will be held on October 10-11, in the French department of Orne.

    Report was told by head of the Azerbaijan House in Paris Mirvari Fataliyeva, during the fair Azerbaijani dances, concerts of Azerbaijani artists will be demonstrated.

    According to her, during the event Azerbaijan will be represented by the Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Elchin Amirbayov. In addition, the event will be attended by Deputy of the French National Assembly, chairperson of the Friends of Azerbaijan Association Jean-François Mancel.

