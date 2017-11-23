Azerbaijan to organize Pomegranate Holiday in Moscow

© Report

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ / "Pomegranate Holiday" will be held in Moscow's Taganskiy park on November 25 with the support of the Azerbaijani diaspora.

Report informs, Moscow residents and guests of the capital will be offered drinks and dishes made of pomegranate.

In addition, guests will be able to get acquainted with Azerbaijan's national cuisine, culture, art, interesting historical facts, state language and literature.

The concert will also take place with participation of Azerbaijani collectives and artists, children will be able to spend time with animators on the children's playground.

The main event of the day will be selection of "Pomegranate King and Queen".