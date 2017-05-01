Azerbaijan to open its pavilion in framework of famous Venice Biennale

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ Within the framework of the international art exhibition of the 57th Venice Biennale, a pavilion dedicated to Azerbaijan will be created.

Report informs citing the Italian edition InDies.

The opening of the pavilion will be held on May 11.

The publication notes that Azerbaijan is a vivid example of the interaction of linguistic and cultural diversity, integrated coexistence and equality in a multicultural and multi-confessional context.

The Venice Biennale is one of the most famous forums of world art, an international art exhibition held every two years with the participation of an international jury.