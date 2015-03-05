Azerbaijan to celebrate Days of American Culture

Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ American Culture Days will be held in Azerbaijan next week. Report informs, as a part of Culture Days on March 10 to 15 March Baku will host a number of activities, including various competitions, presentations, exhibitions and fairs dedicated to cultural traditions and cuisine of the United States.

These days the theaters in Azerbaijan will show American films for children, as well classic films of U.S. cinematography. Also to take part the presentations entitled "Education in the USA", a presentation of the Imam Hendi "Muslims' Life in the U.S." and etc.

On March 11 in Baku American Center will be held a competition for the best apple pie. On March 12 will be a presentation of a contemporary art - "Isolated rooms" by Daniel McGrath and Dana Turkovic.

Several musical groups from the United States will give a concert in Baku and regions: "Oklakhoma Fancy Dancers" dance troupe of Native Americans will introduce viewers to musical excerpts and ritual dances, "Sphinks" musicians from Detroit and the American "Break of Reality" rock group cellists will delight audiences.

Besides Baku events, the Days of America will be held in Gabala, Ismayilli, Sumgait, Guba, Sheki and Zagatala cities of Azerbaijan.