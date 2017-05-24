 Top
    Azerbaijan takes part in children's charity festival in Uzbekistan

    'Azərbaycan qızları' and 'Kiçik fidanlar' groups performed national dances

    Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Turkistan" Republican Palace of Uzbekistan has hosted a charity festival for Tashkent boarding schools. The event was organized at the initiative of the Azerbaijani Embassy to Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan Cultural Centre named after Heydar Aliyev, subordinated to the embassy.

    Report informs citing the center, Azerbaijan devoted this year's participation in the festival to May 28 - The Republic Day and became an official sponsor of the festival.

    The event was attended by representatives of Tashkent City Administration, Uzbekistan Trade Union, about 1000 disabled and orphaned children of boarding schools in Tashkent.

    During the festival, "Azərbaycan qızları" and "Kiçik fidanlar", attached to the Azerbaijan Cultural Centre dance groups performed national dances.

    At the end of event, Azerbaijan Cultural Centre named after Heydar Aliyev presented gifts to 15 boarding schools and orphanages in Tashkent. 

