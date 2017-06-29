Azerbaijan State Theatre of Young Spectators will attend festival in Belarus

Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijan State Theatre of Young Spectators will take part in the 14th International“Wreath of Friendship”Festival of folk art that will take place in the city of Bobruisk (Belarus) from June 29 to July 3.

Report informs citing BELTA, participants of the festival will demonstrate their talents in solemn opening and closing, festive theatrical procession through the streets of the city, perform concerts and creative meetings at enterprises, in rural cultural centers and agro-towns.

In total, festival will be attended by performers from 26 countries.